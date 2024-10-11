The Most Powerful DC Villains Ranked

When it comes to comic book fandom, one thing we all love to debate is the strength of a character, and that goes for villains as well as heroes. We've already ranked the most powerful heroes in DC history, so now it's time to size up the evil-doers to find out who's baddest of the bunch. This is far from an easy task, especially in a fictional playground as vast and heavily populated as the DC Universe. What really defines "power," after all?

Simply being an iconic character is not enough; the Joker and Lex Luthor may be household names and the archenemies of their respective heroes, but they lack superpowers of their own. And the most powerful supervillains are not necessarily those who punch the hardest, either. Doomsday famously fought Superman to the death in "Superman" #75, but the raw strength of that brawling behemoth is still a poor match against ancient cosmic parasites or the destroyer of the multiverse.

While a hierarchy of evil has been roughly established in the comics over the decades, there's no official villainy ranking. That's where we come in: From immortal warlords and rogue Kryptonians to the lord of the dead and beyond, there are some pretty powerful beings in the world of DC, and we've put together a list of the most impressive ones. Here are our picks for the most powerful villains in the DC Universe, ranked from least to most powerful.