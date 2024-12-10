How Fast Can The Flash Run? The Top Speed Of The Fastest Man Alive, Explained

Each version of the Flash has access to a cosmic energy called the Speed Force. How exactly does the Speed Force work? Well, as with a lot of things in comics, it's a bit of a mystery, but as one of the Seven Forces of the Universe, it allows those with access to it to travel at insane speeds. The Flash can easily outrun bullets and has no problem traveling from one side of the world to the other in a short period of time (running on water is easy when you've got super-speed). In fact, the Flash can even vibrate his body at such speeds that his molecules become unstable enough for him to phase through solid objects. That's a type of speed that's hard to wrap the mind around.

In the "Final Crisis" comic book series by Grant Morrison, Jay Garrick (the original Flash) notes that he, Wally West, and Barry Allen could all run at a thousand times faster than the speed of sound, which would equal 761,000 mph. But at other times, we've seen the Flash run even faster than that. In "JLA" Vol 1. #89 by Joe Kelly, we see the Flash evacuate an entire North Korean city just before a nuclear explosion destroys it at what's described at "a hair's breadth short of the speed of light." The Flash has been known to outrun both the Black Racer and the Black Flash — both physical aspects of the concept of death — and while he can't escape dying forever, that's no small feat.

The truth is, the Flash is only ever as fast as a writer needs him to be. Power levels may vary depending on the story, and even some of these examples are one-and-done operations. Still, he's called the Fastest Man Alive for a reason.