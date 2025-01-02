Everyone Who Has Died In Netflix Hit Outer Banks So Far

Ward Cameron was one heck of a slimy guy, but he's close to so many of the Pogues that they wind up having mixed feelings about him, especially when his final act is a gesture of love toward his daughter, Sarah (Madelyn Cline). After the apparent (first) death of Big John, Ward takes care of John B. as his, well, ward. That ends up being awkward, because Sarah and John B. are attracted to one another.

It soon becomes clear he knows more about the senior John's death than he's letting on. The passing of Susan Peterkin sends a ripple through the Pogues, who immediately know her murder isn't a simple open-and-shut case. Ward spirals out in paranoia, fearing that someone will find out who the guilty party is. He fakes his own death to protect Rafe, but Sarah doesn't trust him. When John B. confronts him mano y mano, Ward ends up in a coma with a head injury. After he awakens, Ward tries to turn over a new leaf, but Rafe isn't on board, and a battle for control of the family's financial future ensues. He ends up going with the Pogues to meet with the very-much-alive John Senior, but cannot get over his bitterness toward him. The Pogues choose to protect John Senior.

Yet Ward's final act is one of fatherly love — he's shot to death while trying to protect Sarah from Carlos Singh's (Andy McQueen) men. He grabs the man holding the team hostage and drags him over the side of a cliff, with both falling to their deaths. It's a redemptive gesture that has a permanent impact on Sarah.