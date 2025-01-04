Every Couple On Fire Country, Ranked

"Fire Country" is ostensibly about second chances and redemption. However, over the past three seasons, it's also been about love: This firehouse has seen a surprisingly high number of romances spark up. While "Fire Country" might not be based on a true story, it definitely stirs up real emotions for its fans. In three seasons alone, we've had a tragic love story, a destined-to-be couple, and a long-established romance. There's a lot going on for viewers who like their drama spiced with some romance, but which couple is the best? It's about time to rank these couples in order of how enjoyable they are to watch and how compatible they are romantically.

For this list, we're covering all the couples that have shared romantic screen time together across more than one episode. This means that, as of this writing, Bode Leone (Max Thieriot) and Audrey James (Leven Rambin) don't have the bona fides to earn a berth. You also won't see anything about Gabriela Perez's (Stephanie Arcila) parents, Eve Edwards' (Jules Latimer) reunion with her ex-girlfriend, or anything involving Bode's late sister Riley Leone (Jade Pettyjohn) — Riley's romance with Jake Crawford (Jordan Calloway) only takes place in three brief Season 1 flashbacks, so there's just not enough to judge them on.

So, without further delay, here are all of the couples in "Fire Country," ranked from worst to best.