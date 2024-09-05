Fire Country Season 3: That Insufferable Couple Must Stay Dead - Here's Why
The "Fire Country" Season 3 premiere is right around the corner, and since we're still reeling from that devastating Season 2 finale, it's time to talk about the elephant in the burning room. Since the 1st season of the CBS firefighting drama, Max Thieriot's Bode Leone has been pining after Gabriela Perez (Stephanie Arcila) from afar, and it's caused a lot more harm than good. Not only is Bode the reason that Gabriela breaks up with his best friend Jake (Jordan Calloway), but their recurring need to sacrifice themselves for each other gets the pair into trouble again and again.
Bode constantly breaks the rules to see her, and Gabriela later does the same while on the job, putting her life in unnecessary danger. But when Bode returns to prison at the end of Season 1, it seemed like these two were done for good. Following Bode's incarceration, Gabriela moves on with Diego Moreno (Rafael de la Fuente) and gets engaged. Unsurprisingly, Bode's return gives Gabriela second thoughts as she considered whether to blow up yet another stable relationship. So when the Season 2 finale, "I Do," sees Bode leave Gabriela and Diego's wedding before they can declare those two vital words, we're left to wonder if she actually went through with it.
Bode and Gabriela aren't good for each other
If "Fire Country" has proven anything in its soapish exploration of the Bode and Gabriela relationship, it's that these two absolutely shouldn't be together. Both are impulsive when it comes to life-altering decisions, and are willing to throw away other stable partners — such as Jake, Diego, and the killed-too-soon Rebecca Lee (Fiona Rene) — for the thrill of the other. This got old quickly on Season 1, and though Bode spends a lot of time working on himself during Season 2, he still has plenty of work to do. Gabriela, on the other hand, has proven to be just as eratic as before, changing not just relationships between seasons but also her entire career path.
Because of their respective pasts (Bode's legal issues and Gabriela's family troubles), these two need real stability in their lives. Three Rock was good for Bode because it gave him structure and taught him the value of personal discipline. Cal Fire has been good for Gabriela for similar reasons. But when they're together, they shift back into their old habits, forsaking all rules or commitments for the other.
Bode needs to spend more time working on himself
Season 2 concludes with Bode being released on parole after an act of heroism that shaves off the rest of his sentence. No longer bound by Three Rock, he rejoins the workforce and begins to reclaim his life. But this new chapter is only beginning, and Bode doesn't have the time to juggle another romantic relationship. If anything, this should be the "fresh start" that puts his future into perspective. He starts working on himself on Season 2, and that needs to continue full-force on Season 3 if he's going to remain out of prison.
According to actor Max Thieriot, Season 3 will give Bode the opportunity to strengthen his relationships with his friends and family, which would be a real win for the parolee since he's missed out on so much with them. Thus far, there's been no mention of Gabriela's marital status, but because this is "Fire Country," there will undoubtedly be certain looks passed between her and Bode. Here's hoping that the 3rd season is the charm, and that these two finally learn from their relationship mistakes.