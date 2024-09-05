Fire Country Season 3: That Insufferable Couple Must Stay Dead - Here's Why

The "Fire Country" Season 3 premiere is right around the corner, and since we're still reeling from that devastating Season 2 finale, it's time to talk about the elephant in the burning room. Since the 1st season of the CBS firefighting drama, Max Thieriot's Bode Leone has been pining after Gabriela Perez (Stephanie Arcila) from afar, and it's caused a lot more harm than good. Not only is Bode the reason that Gabriela breaks up with his best friend Jake (Jordan Calloway), but their recurring need to sacrifice themselves for each other gets the pair into trouble again and again.

Bode constantly breaks the rules to see her, and Gabriela later does the same while on the job, putting her life in unnecessary danger. But when Bode returns to prison at the end of Season 1, it seemed like these two were done for good. Following Bode's incarceration, Gabriela moves on with Diego Moreno (Rafael de la Fuente) and gets engaged. Unsurprisingly, Bode's return gives Gabriela second thoughts as she considered whether to blow up yet another stable relationship. So when the Season 2 finale, "I Do," sees Bode leave Gabriela and Diego's wedding before they can declare those two vital words, we're left to wonder if she actually went through with it.