Fire Country Season 3 Is Doing Exactly What We Didn't Want

Contains spoilers for "Fire Country" Season 3, Episode 6 — "Not Without My Birds"

The will-they-won't-they romance between Bode Leone (Max Thieriot) and Gabriela Perez (Stephanie Arcila) may be what makes "Fire Country" tick. But it's getting clearer that the show has no idea how to keep that spark going without turning them into one of those insufferable couples that audiences want to stay dead. The show just shed Gabriela's engagement to Diego (Rafael de la Fuente), leading to all three parties figuring out that Gabriela and Bode love each other more than she ever loved Diego. Gabriela and Bode agree to proceed casually, but their fragile unity is already being threatened.

Enter Audrey James (Leven Rambin), one of the new cast members on Season 3 of "Fire Country," who works as part of Bode's training program. They start out as antagonists, but that antagonism is starting to become friendship — and might even become attraction, even though Audrey has a boyfriend. Bode tells Gabriela he can't wait for her forever and calls off the relationship — leading to her being tempted into starting something with Bode's supervisor, Cam Casey (Jared Padalecki, last seen on Season 4 of "Walker").

Turning a triangle into a quadrangle might be novel, but after three seasons of this back-and-forth nonsense, enough is enough. If "Fire Country" can't figure out how to make Gabriela and Bode compelling without adding outside temptation into their relationship, then the central romance of the series is pointless — and bound to leave viewers feeling frustrated. All we know is that it's the last thing fans want from the drama.