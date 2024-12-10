Fire Country Season 3 Is Fumbling Its Biggest Storyline (And Fans Are Angry)

Fans are upset with Gabriela's choice to sleep with Jake, to say the least. Several threads on the "Fire Country" subreddit blame her for this decision and are even calling for the character to be killed off. "Why are on earth do they think we want to see Jake and [Bode] feuding over Gabriela again? That's been done already," remarked u/Comfortable-Talk-946. Many fans are worried there will be a "who's the daddy?" drama now that Gabriela has slept with both Bode and Jake during a short interval of time.

Some fans are willing to defend Gabriela's behavior. "CLEARLY SHE IS NOT HERSELF ... They're going with this mental health aspect but these writers are so bad they can't even do that without destroying the character," posted u/Confident-Map-8868. Other viewers just think this is a roadblock on the way to Bode and Gabriela ultimately getting back together.

But many audience members have an even bigger bone to pick with "Fire Country": they just plain don't want the show to be romance-heavy anymore. Some fans have been fed up with the show since the Season 2 finale, and things don't seem to be getting any brighter for them. At this point a whole passel of viewers are threatening to abandon the series due to these love-addled storylines. They blame the series' showrunners and the writing for driving them away. What can be done to win them back?