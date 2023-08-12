Fire Country: Is The Series Based On A Real Story?

CBS' "Fire Country" might not have several seasons on the air under its belt, but the series is already resonating with the masses. In March 2023, in the midst of its inaugural season, an average of 10.3 million viewers tuned in each week to see Bode Donovan (Max Thieriot) battle flames and seek redemption as a member of Northern California's prison release firefighting program.

This concept is a unique one that actually exists on the West Coast through the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. While Bode, Manny Perez (Kevin Alejandro), and the rest of the firefighters are fictional characters, the program is very much real, and it allows select inmates to work as firefighters, giving them the chance to be granted early parole.

In an interview with Variety, Thieriot said, "Because of growing up in Northern California, it was normal, everyday life for me, seeing conservation camp crews work alongside the highway and on the fire lines driving around. Then I realized folks that aren't from up there, specifically, didn't really know this was a thing a few years ago."

The Cal Fire program — and lack of awareness of its existence — is what inspired Thieriot to write "Fire Country." However, those in charge of the real-life initiative aren't part of the 10.3 million weekly fans.