Things Only Adults Noticed In Sonic The Hedgehog 3

Movies based on video games don't exactly have the greatest reputation ... and, honestly, for good reason. Some of the worst movies ever made were adaptations of video games. However, a recent surprise was the overwhelmingly positive reception to the "Sonic the Hedgehog" films, which is a video game franchise that — while popular in the mid-to-late '90s — wasn't exactly at its peak prior to the first film's release. Compounding the surprise was the tumultuous pre-release marketing, which included the infamous "Ugly Sonic" trailer that was rightly mocked for its creepy and unsettling design.

However, despite all that, the live-action/CG-hybrid "Sonic the Hedgehog" film was a box-office success, earning $300 million dollars at the global box office. The film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the titular blue hero, alongside Jim Carrey as the villainous Dr. Robotnik in full manic '90s comedy mode.

The film's success earned the "Sonic" film a sequel in 2022 — the aptly-titled "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" — which was not only a bigger commercial success than the first film but a critical success as well, becoming one of the few video game movies to be granted a "certified fresh" rating. And, due to both of the films' success, "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" was released, with Keanu Reeves voicing fan-favorite Shadow the Hedgehog and Carrey doing double-duty as Robotnik and Robotnik's own grandpa, Gerald.

But, despite being a children's film, there are some elements that only adult fans would appreciate, such as double-entendres, references to old game cartridges, and more below!