Is Netflix's Squid Game: The Challenge Rigged? The Controversy Explained

Anyone who watched Netflix's hit 2021 South Korean drama "Squid Game" knows that the game in question — wherein people desperate for financial help fight to the death for an enormous cash prize — is brutal, unforgiving, and seems like a genuinely awful experience. According to a report in Rolling Stone from February 2023, the streamer's reality competition based on the series titled "Squid Game: The Challenge," was just as terrible to film — though, thankfully not nearly as lethal. Not only were filming conditions during one specific game reportedly horrible, but some former contestants made claims that the entire thing was rigged. None of the contestants were named in the article due to NDAs.

The contestants were exceedingly blunt when they spoke to the outlet. "It was just the cruelest, meanest thing I've ever been through," one said. "We were a human horse race, and they were treating us like horses out in the cold racing and [the race] was fixed."

So, how was the race fixed? The report provided several examples, but one particularly egregious one comes from two contestants who allege that when the show purchased two airline tickets for them to fly to London to film, their return tickets were also available — meaning the show knew precisely when they'd be eliminated. "Instead of 'Squid Game,' [they] are calling it 'Rigged Game.' Instead of Netflix, they're calling it 'Net Fix,' because it was clearly obvious," another contestant quipped.