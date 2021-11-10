Squid Game Almost Had A Very Different Ending

When speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed "We actually wrestled between two different scenarios for the ending." Which isn't surprising, given that Gi-hun clearly struggles with his own moral dilemma. Dong-hyuk went on to say "There was one, the other alternate ending, where Gi-hun would get on the plane and leave. And then there was of course the one where he would turn back and walk towards the camera."

The creator and the team were torn between the two endings because of what they wanted to explore in a possible second season. "We constantly asked ourselves, is it really right for Gi-hun to make the decision to leave and go see his family, to pursue his own happiness?" He also added, "Is that the right way for us to really propose the question or the message that we wanted to convey through the series?"

"We came to the conclusion that the question that we wanted to propose cannot be done if he left on the plane," Dong-hyuk said.

It sounds like Season 2 will explore the ramifications of Gi-hun's self-imposed moral obligation to putting a stop to the games "The question that we want to answer — why has the world come to what it is now? — can only be answered or can only be proposed if Gi-hun turned back and walked towards the camera."

Audiences are clearly in for a treat whenever "Squid Game" Season 2 arrives on Netflix.