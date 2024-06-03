The Greatest TV Plot Twists Of All Time

Plot twists are a common narrative device that have been used in storytelling for hundreds of years. With the emergence of television and cinema in the 20th century, shocking endings became even more common as directors and writers tried to keep viewers guessing what would happen next and surprise them with unexpected events. When done well, a good plot twist will be shocking in a way that no one can see coming, keeping the audience engaged and on their toes.

Like the best movie plot twists of all time, getting plot twists in TV shows right isn't an easy task. It's all too easy for a reveal to be telegraphed ahead of time or be too obvious to truly surprise viewers. Meanwhile, some plot twists might not make sense and stretch the credibility of the story to its limits. A good plot twist, though, will not only leave mouths agape but will also add a new perspective to the overall show, changing how fans interact with the series going forward.

Whether it's a favorite character who is suddenly unmasked as a villain or a shift in the timeline that sheds new light on events, these television plot twists captivated viewers and had everyone talking about them for years after they first aired.