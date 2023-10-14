What Phil Hartman's Final Appearance On SNL Was Really Like

Few cast members in the history of "Saturday Night Live" have left as much of an impact as Phil Hartman. The comedian joined the show in 1986, coming off of an already successful career as a member of the Groundlings, where he helped co-created the character of Pee-wee Herman with Paul Reubens. However, Hartman soon became somewhat of a cast leader among other "Saturday Night Live" greats like Dana Carvey, Jon Lovitz, and Mike Myers.

Among later cast members who had the opportunity to work with him, such as Adam Sandler, Hartman earned the nickname the Glue for how he held the show together during his tenure. Hartman frequently impersonated sitting presidents like Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton, kept a straight face as Chris Farley yelled about living in a van down by the river, and even starred in odd sketches by unique writers like Jack Handey.

Sadly, Hartman's promising career after "Saturday Night Live" was cut short by tragedy, and even years later many of his closest friends and co-workers still muse about what could've been. Hartman had plenty of opportunities to say farewell to the show that turned him into a household name and was even one of the first cast members to be paid tribute to as he said goodbye. Sadly, no goodbye Hartman made on the show would account for how much he'd be missed in the years to come.