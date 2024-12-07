The 8 Strongest Super Saiyan Forms That Are Unauthorized By Dragon Ball

Created by the late mangaka Akira Toriyama, who died in March 2024 at the age of 68, "Dragon Ball" is nothing short of a global phenomenon. It debuted in Weekly Shōnen Jump in 1984 and was adapted into an anime series a couple of years later. The "Dragon Ball" media empire exploded exponentially afterward, leading to multiple sequel series, video games, action figures, and several live-action adaptations, including a much-derided Hollywood film in 2009.

The plot of the "Dragon Ball" series is loosely based on the popular Chinese myth Journey to the West, which chronicles the adventures of the Monkey King Sun Wukong. In "Dragon Ball," the hero, Son Goku, is a young boy who has monkey characteristics (such as being born with a tail) as well as some supernatural abilities. In the sequel series "Dragon Ball Z," it's discovered that Goku descends from a powerful alien race called Saiyans after evil versions (led by the fan-favorite character Vegeta) land on Earth and attempt to conquer it.

As the "Dragon Ball" saga wore on, different versions or "forms" of Saiyans were introduced, such as the classic Super Saiyan form. They eventually got so powerful that Goku was able to fight the literal God of Destruction! However, even more powerful versions of Saiyans exist in non-canon "Dragon Ball" material, hailing from memes, fan fiction and art, and even movies that Toriyama himself de-canonized. We've put together a list of the most powerful unauthorized Super Saiyan forms.