The 8 Strongest Super Saiyan Forms That Are Unauthorized By Dragon Ball
Created by the late mangaka Akira Toriyama, who died in March 2024 at the age of 68, "Dragon Ball" is nothing short of a global phenomenon. It debuted in Weekly Shōnen Jump in 1984 and was adapted into an anime series a couple of years later. The "Dragon Ball" media empire exploded exponentially afterward, leading to multiple sequel series, video games, action figures, and several live-action adaptations, including a much-derided Hollywood film in 2009.
The plot of the "Dragon Ball" series is loosely based on the popular Chinese myth Journey to the West, which chronicles the adventures of the Monkey King Sun Wukong. In "Dragon Ball," the hero, Son Goku, is a young boy who has monkey characteristics (such as being born with a tail) as well as some supernatural abilities. In the sequel series "Dragon Ball Z," it's discovered that Goku descends from a powerful alien race called Saiyans after evil versions (led by the fan-favorite character Vegeta) land on Earth and attempt to conquer it.
As the "Dragon Ball" saga wore on, different versions or "forms" of Saiyans were introduced, such as the classic Super Saiyan form. They eventually got so powerful that Goku was able to fight the literal God of Destruction! However, even more powerful versions of Saiyans exist in non-canon "Dragon Ball" material, hailing from memes, fan fiction and art, and even movies that Toriyama himself de-canonized. We've put together a list of the most powerful unauthorized Super Saiyan forms.
Super Saiyan Blanco (fan art)
One of the most popular unauthorized Super Saiyan forms started out as a jokey meme that still persists to this day: The super powerful Super Saiyan Blanco, which has inspired countless impressive works of fan art. Most of the art depicts Goku's muscular son Gohan (who was introduced in the second chapter of the "Dragon Ball Z" manga) with white spiky hair. As for power level, there are some memes that state Super Saiyan Blanco's power is as high as "infinity+ 1," which would make this one of the most powerful Saiyan forms ever.
Now, again, Super Saiyan Blanco began as a joke after Gohan reached his full potential. Not long afterward, a fan wiki page was made for Super Saiyan White Gohan, which depicts Gohan with the aforementioned white hair and also calls the character "GODhan" and "CHADhan" (after the "Based Chad Meme"). The wiki entry also states that his famous quote is "Leave el grande padre to me," which originates from a popular fan comic found on Imgur. Of course, the name Super Saiyan Blanco comes from the Spanish word for "white" and this soon became the de-facto name for this particular meme character, due to the popularity of the "Dragon Ball" series in Spanish-speaking countries and communities.
Super Saiyan 5 (Dragon Ball AF)
There have been multiple sequels to the original "Dragon Ball" series, usually with one or two letters afterward, such as "Dragon Ball Z" or "Dragon Ball GT." At some point in the early 2000s, artists and internet users banded together to make their own fan-made sequel series called "Dragon Ball AF." Now, to be clear, "Dragon Ball AF" was always meant to be a joke series, and the clue is seemingly in the name, with "AF" thought to stand for "April Fools."
While the exact origins are somewhat murky, "Dragon Ball AF" reportedly began in 1999 when a drawing of Super Saiyan 5 Goku by David Montiel Franco (aka Tablos.AF) appeared in the May issue of Hobby Consolas, a Spanish video game magazine. This art was then misinterpreted by various fan sites to be the real deal, since the anime series "Dragon Ball GT" had come to an end a few years prior. Since then, different artists and writers have made their own — often contradictory — lore to "Dragon Ball AF."
In this unauthorized Super Saiyan form, Goku is bigger and more broad-shouldered than usual, and, like Super Saiyan Blanco, he has long white hair. He is also more bestial in this form: This version of the character has pink skin and his muscular body is covered in white, ape-like fur. Even his clothes have changed from his classic orange gi.
Super Saiyan 6 (Dragon Ball AF)
Even though Goku — or any other "Dragon Ball" character, for that matter — has never officially reached the height of Super Saiyan 5, that didn't stop the "Dragon Ball AF" version of Goku and other Saiyan characters from eventually powering all the way up to Super Saiyan 6, aka Ultimate Saiyan. The characters in Super Saiyan 6 form look very similar to the Super Saiyan 4 form from "Dragon Ball GT," the main difference being the color scheme. Instead of black spiky hair and red-furred bodies like the Super Saiyan 4 form, in the Super Saiyan 6 form, all the hair and fur is a classic glowing yellow.
This is undoubtedly one of the most powerful Saiyan forms ever, canon or otherwise. In the actual continuity, Goku's fight with Beerus (the God of Destruction from Universe 7) saw Goku lose handily, despite putting up a good fight. In "Dragon Ball AF," however, when Goku finally transforms into the Super Saiyan 6 form, he is able to defeat Beerus easily, without even breaking a sweat. That's not surprising, considering that this form is 10,000 times stronger than Super Saiyan 5 according to an entry on the Dragon Ball Fanon wiki. Despite its immense power, one of the downsides of the form is how it unfortunately changes the personalities of the characters to be much more cocky and reckless, which is dangerous when harnessing that much destructive power.
Gray Great Ape (Dragon Ball AF)
Another popular and powerful non-canon Super Saiyan form from the loosey-goosey "Dragon Ball AF" is called the Gray Great Ape. Now, in the official "Dragon Ball" mythos, Saiyans from Universe 7 have the ability to transform into giant, kaiju-like Great Apes when there's a full moon (similar to werewolves). This was first introduced in the 21st chapter of the original "Dragon Ball" manga, titled "Full Moon," and was, of course, later adapted for the anime. Subsequent "Dragon Ball" series also kept the Great Ape concept alive, including giving the Great Ape transformations their own new forms. One such form is the Golden Great Ape, which was technically first seen in a flashback in "Dragon Ball Z," but actually made its first real appearance in "Dragon Ball GT."
The fan-made Gray Great Ape from "Dragon Ball AF" was made specifically to be more powerful than the aforementioned Golden Great Ape. And, as the name applies, the Gray Great Ape looks like all other Great Ape forms, just with silvery gray fur rather than the typical brown or gold fur of the other Great Ape forms. According to "Dragon Ball AF" lore, only Saiyans who have a tail and the ability to ascend to Super Saiyan 4 can transform into the legendarily powerful Gray Great Ape. Per an entry on the Infinite Dragon Ball wiki, this transformation happens when such a Saiyan sees a true galaxy. This form comes with power levels exponential to that of the Super Saiyan 4 form, with all the abilities of a Great Ape, just with the dials turned up to 11.
Super Saiyan 100 (fan art)
The Super Saiyan 100 form comes from some fan art that fooled many "Dragon Ball" fans back in the early days of the internet, reaching something resembling virality back then. The fan art itself depicts Goku with extremely long hair — to the point of parody. In fact, his long, spiky blonde locks in this form have seen him compared to another popular character from Japan in Sonic the Hedgehog.
The wild and — let's be honest — ridiculous Super Saiyan 100 form seems to be poking fun at the out-of-control power scaling that kept happening throughout the official "Dragon Ball" series run, especially post-"Dragon Ball Z." For a while there, it did really seem to a lot of fans that the characters spent most of their time squatting and powering up for episodes at a time, while constantly creating new forms and transformations. The overly powerful Super Saiyan 100 form seems like it would be the logical extension of that.
The source of the original artwork remained unknown for the longest time, but (according to Reddit) it apparently originated from a fan-made web comic by the Polish artist Artur Sadlos. Super Saiyan 100's legacy lives on through other fans and creators: As recently as a couple of years ago, YouTuber Lord Aizen uploaded a popular fan animation featuring the Super Saiyan 100 form, which has reached over 15 million views.
Goku/Jesus fusion (fan art)
Something that was introduced in "Dragon Ball Z" and carried over in all subsequent "Dragon Ball" series is the concept of the "fusion." Essentially, two fighters will do a Fusion Dance while wearing special magical earrings, and eventually fuse into each other. The two fused fighters' personalities, abilities, and even their names will then become one. For instance, the fusion between Goku and Vegeta is named either "Gogeta" or "Vegito." So, of course, "Dragon Ball" fans have found fun ways to fuse Saiyan characters with other powerful beings — even some religious ones.
One such fusion, posted as fan art on DeviantArt by artist DAIZ3, is a fusion between Goku's Super Saiyan Rosé form and Jesus Christ. While not known for his fighting prowess, Christian writings tell us that Jesus had powers that included healing the sick, raising the dead, turning water to wine, and resurrecting himself. Of course, Goku has also come back from the dead in "Dragon Ball" canon, but there's no denying that a fusion with Jesus would make him an even stronger character. Fans have debated the outcome of a Goku versus Jesus battle on the r/whowouldwin subreddit on numerous occasions, but, thanks to this just-for-fun form, we now know what a combination of the pair might look like.
Karoly (Dragon Ball Fusions)
The video game "Dragon Ball Fusions" includes some "what if?" non-canon fusions of popular "Dragon Ball" characters. Released for the Nintendo 3DS in 2016, it's a turn-based strategy game, unlike most "Dragon Ball" games up until then, which were mostly fighting games or beat-em-ups. Also, unlike most "Dragon Ball" games, which have tried to adapt the stories of the manga/anime they were based on, "Dragon Ball Fusions" instead gives players an entirely new storyline.
The plot follows a customizable protagonist named Tekka, who uses the Dragon Balls to wish for the greatest tournament ever, leading the wish-granting dragon Shenron to create a pocket dimension that brings all of the "Dragon Ball" characters from every timeline together in one place. This eventually allows the player to collect and fuse various "Dragon Ball" characters together in many unique and creative ways.
So, what is the most powerful non-canon fusion here? It has to be Karoly. This would be the fusion Kakarot (Goku's Saiyan name, which Vegeta calls him by) and Broly, the fan-favorite, super-powerful Saiyan who starred in multiple "Dragon Ball" OVA films. Karoly's appearance is a mixture of the characters' Super Saiyan and Legendary Super Saiyan forms, respectively, hence his hair being a mixture of yellow and green. Due to the fact that Goku and Broly are among the most powerful Saiyans ever, their combined might is pretty much unparalleled when fused.
Super Saiyan 4 (Dragon Ball GT)
This is a somewhat controversial pick, but allow us to explain. The status of "Dragon Ball GT" as canon has long been debated, because, after "Dragon Ball Z," creator Akira Toriyama more or less left the series. However, Toei Animation continued the "Dragon Ball" story with the much-derided "Dragon Ball GT" series. While Toriyama consulted a bit on the show, and even helped design some of the characters, he still more-or-less took a backseat on "Dragon Ball GT" due to the fact that the series was not based on any previous manga he created. To complicate matters, Toriyama returned to the "Dragon Ball" universe with "Dragon Ball Super." The new series was released as a manga in 2015 and was adapted as an anime that same year.
What's important to note here is that many story elements of "Dragon Ball Super" ended up contradicting a lot of what "Dragon Ball GT" had previously done. As such, many people argue that some of the powerful forms found in "Dragon Ball GT" are no longer canon. If true, then this would include Super Saiyan 4, which, before "Dragon Ball Super" came out, was deemed the most powerful canon form in the "Dragon Ball" universe. However, regardless of the canonicity of the "GT" series, Super Saiyan 4 is still a really powerful form, hence its place on our list.