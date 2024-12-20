How To Watch The Hannah Swensen Mysteries Movies In Order

A pinch of mystery, a dash of love, and a whole bunch of mouth-watering baked goods. Put all these ingredients together and you get the "Hannah Swensen Mystery" series that has been serving cozy mysteries to Hallmark viewers since 2015. Yes, Hallmark is known for its popular holiday flicks, but the brand is also a big player in the cozy mystery space. People are now searching for ways to stream "Garage Sale Mysteries," while others really wish that the "Mystery 101" cliffhanger would be resolved. As fans work to crack the case on that last one, Hallmark will continue whipping up more Hannah Swensen mysteries based on the popular book series by Joanne Fluke. The movies follow Hannah (Alison Sweeney) as she solves murders in her small town while keeping her business, The Cookie Jar Bakery, in running order.

Each movie picks a different book as its inspiration, but the films don't follow the chronological order of the novels. Instead, the movies create their own linear timeline with Fluke's characters, focusing on the mysteries that help Hannah grow while also defining significant moments that push Hannah's romances forward. Yes, there was a break in the film series, with Hannah solving just one mystery in 2017 before returning to the kitchen in 2021. The time lapse plus the out-of-order book inspiration may have some confused as to how to watch the films in order. It's a mystery that can easily be solved: It's as simple as searching for the dates that they were released. To save you some time, here's the correct order.