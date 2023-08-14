Hallmark: Will There Be Any More Hannah Swensen Mysteries Cooked Up Soon?

Solving mysteries and serving up cookies. That's a day in the life of Hannah Swensen (Alison Sweeney), whose crime-fighting adventures began on the pages of Joanne Fluke's Hannah Swensen mystery series. While Hallmark is known for its Christmas movies, the company also has its Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel, which started airing Hannah's adventures in 2015, beginning with "Murder, She Baked: A Chocolate Chip Cookie Mystery," which finds Hannah and Detective Mike Kingston (Cameron Mathison) tracking down the person who killed one of Hannah's friends outside of her bakery, the Cookie Jar. They've since continued to fight crime while growing their romantic relationship. And another installment is in the works.

The eighth film in the series is titled "A Zest for Death: A Hannah Swensen Mystery" and is based on Fluke's fourth Hannah Swensen book, "Lemon Meringue Pie Murder." Sweeney told TV Insider that it will be like "Carrot Cake Murder: A Hannah Swensen Mystery" in terms of focusing on Hannah's gut instinct and her attention to the smallest of details. "This next mystery is going to have some fun elements like that that are there for the audience to notice, too, if you pay attention," she said. "A Zest for Death" will center on Hannah's mom, Delores (Barbara Niven), who finds a dead body while touring prospective homes for her sister.