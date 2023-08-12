Why Hallmark Movies Mean So Much To The Network's Dedicated Fan Base

The Hallmark Channel continues to bestow fans with countless films with frosty landscapes, such as popular titles like "Haul Out the Holly," "Coming Home for Christmas," and "A Kiss Before Christmas." Although each movie's plot has a handful of differences, there's always a good likelihood that the nearly perfect protagonists will plan plenty of winter-appropriate dates, usually while drinking perhaps too much hot chocolate. While the characters may come across some mild issues, viewers can rest assured that nothing truly alarming will occur throughout the movie. At most, a deceased Christmas-loving relative may be mentioned while making a snow angel or munching on a sugar cookie for additional poignancy.

Several Hallmark viewers shared their reasonings behind being fans of the network's original films, particularly those set during the winter months, in a December 2022 Reddit thread. The OP, u/Signature-Able, explained that they viewed the quaint films as a way to decompress. "I know they're super cheesy and predictable but there's something about being single and a tad lonely that makes watching these so cozy and relaxing," wrote the Redditor.