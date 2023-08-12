Why Hallmark Movies Mean So Much To The Network's Dedicated Fan Base
The Hallmark Channel continues to bestow fans with countless films with frosty landscapes, such as popular titles like "Haul Out the Holly," "Coming Home for Christmas," and "A Kiss Before Christmas." Although each movie's plot has a handful of differences, there's always a good likelihood that the nearly perfect protagonists will plan plenty of winter-appropriate dates, usually while drinking perhaps too much hot chocolate. While the characters may come across some mild issues, viewers can rest assured that nothing truly alarming will occur throughout the movie. At most, a deceased Christmas-loving relative may be mentioned while making a snow angel or munching on a sugar cookie for additional poignancy.
Several Hallmark viewers shared their reasonings behind being fans of the network's original films, particularly those set during the winter months, in a December 2022 Reddit thread. The OP, u/Signature-Able, explained that they viewed the quaint films as a way to decompress. "I know they're super cheesy and predictable but there's something about being single and a tad lonely that makes watching these so cozy and relaxing," wrote the Redditor.
Redditors shared their reasons for loving Hallmark movies
Redditor u/Proper-You7010 commented, "These have become my guilty pleasure but really sucked me in years ago when I needed safe and predictable TV that I could watch to unwind, escape and/or multitask." In reply, Redditor u/Claygirl27, who is delighted by the simplicity of the movies, shared, "They've gotten me through some tough times too."
Redditor u/canon12 holds the opinion that turning on the Hallmark Channel is similar to attending a therapy session, seeming charmed by the notion that its films can alternately capture a viewer's attention or be the perfect accompaniment for dozing off. On the other hand, Redditor u/nieceycamden compared Hallmark movies to Marvel projects. "This is my escape from reality. Guy [sic] have action and super hero [sic] movies and we have Hallmark," commented the Hallmark Channel fan.
In a September 2018 Today interview, Hallmark Channel and "Wonder Years" star Danica McKellar noted that she is a fan of the network's movies for similar reasons. "They're just so good-natured," she said. "They tell good stories about good people, and yes, they provide an escape from our crazy world, but more than that, they remind us that we can be better."