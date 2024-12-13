10 Best Christmas Action Movies, Ranked

Just about any movie can be a hybrid Christmas movie. There have been Christmas comedies, Christmas dramas, Christmas mysteries, Christmas sci-fi, Christmas Westerns, even Christmas horror. And of course, there have been Christmas action movies — some that even share an additional subgenre from that previous list.

We're not here to dwell on the debates about movies that people can't agree on being Christmas movies, though we will definitely need to touch on that topic a bit here and there. Instead, we're going to primarily operate under the assumption that there aren't extremely rigid guidelines as to what can or can't be a Christmas film. Just as the holiday itself has become extremely fluid and can mean a lot of different things to a lot of different people, so too can a movie that falls under the Christmas movie umbrella. It's a holiday with conflicted origins, whose true meaning is often disputed. That leaves it open for people to project their own meaning onto the season and celebrate it however they want — up to and including the media they make a part of their annual Christmas traditions.

So with that in mind, from the obvious movies that unfortunately still have to justify their inclusion in the Christmas movie pantheon 30-plus years on, to lesser-known and/or more recent entries, here are the best options for when you want your Christmas movie egg nog spiked with fight scenes, chases, and explosions.