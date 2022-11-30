Violent Night Was First Pitched As Die Hard With Santa

In "Violent Night," a group of criminals attempts to invade the home of a wealthy family, and it's up to Santa Claus himself (David Harbour) to make sure that this home invasion doesn't ruin the kids in the family's Christmas Day. When Universal Pictures premiered a lengthy trailer for "Violent Night" in October of 2022, it elicited a few comparisons to Christmas movies that have come before it.

Beverly D'Angelo portrays Gertrude, the wealthy head of the Lightstone family who owns the estate that serves as the film's central location. D'Angelo compared her "Violent Night" role to her "Christmas Vacation" character, finding Gertrude to be who Ellen from "Christmas Vacation" might have become under different circumstances.

That said, the film to which "Violent Night" is most frequently compared is "Die Hard," given that it pits a clever individual against a group invading a building. In fact, these comparisons are so widespread, Harbour weighed in on whether or not "Die Hard" is a Christmas movie while promoting "Violent Night." Furthermore, a profile of writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller published in the lead-up to the film's release revealed that "Violent Night" was initially conceived as a take on "Die Hard" with Santa as its lead character before anything else was determined about the project.