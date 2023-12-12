Suicide Squad's Joel Kinnaman Stands By One Controversial Death Scene

It's pretty safe to say that unless an actor hates the project they're working on, the last thing they want to happen is to have their character killed off in a movie or TV series, especially if they're portraying a fan-favorite.

Even so, Joel Kinnaman — who played Colonel Rick Flag in two DC "Suicide Squad" movies — stands by director James Gunn's decision to kill off his character in 2021's "The Suicide Squad." Flag's demise comes in a fight to the death with teammate Peacemaker (John Cena), likely eliminating his potential to appear as the character in future DC projects, "Suicide Squad"-related or otherwise. "I love that scene, though; it was such a good way to go," Kinnaman told @PostCredPod in a video clip posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "But, for sure, maybe I'll come back and play some nasty villain in a couple of years."

Kinnaman previously reflected on how pleased he was with the scene in a 2021 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "In those final moments, it was very much a battle for life and death. There was a very strong and intimate connection right at that moment," he told THR. "It's always sad to go, but I thought it was pretty brilliant of James because it just raises the stakes while being very surprising. So it serves as a poignant and weighty moment for this film."

While Kinnaman appeared at peace with how his character exited "The Suicide Squad," fans had varying reactions to Flag's death.