The 12 Biggest Movie Disappointments Of 2024

Whether it's an independent film produced on a shoestring budget or a tentpole picture from a major studio, films are just as much an art form as they are a science. Nowadays, the biggest releases typically rely on heavy market research and years of intense data gathering in an effort to deliver the most satisfying and profitable movies to fans. At the same time, filmmakers themselves who are less flush with cash still opt to explore new territory while following tried and true filmmaking lessons as a way of breaking through to the masses. But it seems like for every new hit film, there are just as many that miss the mark in spectacular fashion, failing to live up to our lofty expectations.

Things were no different in 2024. Though there were several blockbuster sequels like "Inside Out 2" and "Deadpool and Wolverine" that smashed the doors off the box office, there are even more that failed deliver on the excitement they promised. Maybe the hype was overblown or a good trailer got audiences pumped, but when they landed in theaters they just couldn't muster the same level of excitement. For some, it was a sequel that took a major turn away from everything that made its predecessor so great. For others, it was a case of wasting a promising cast. Some simply bombed at the box office when they should have killed it. But no matter the reason, all of these movies were huge disappointments.