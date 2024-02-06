Argylle Ending Explained: Who's The Real Agent Argylle?

Elly's memory is at the center of everything that's happening in "Argylle." The Directorate wants to unlock her memories on its terms so it can take all of her secrets and use them to further its evil plan. Aiden and Alfie, on the other hand, want to restore Elly's memories so they can get their friend Rachel back. Elly herself is torn because she wants to remember her past, but she also enjoys being Elly Conway the novelist.

By the end of the movie, Elly has accepted both of her identities, and she's regained all her memories of being Rachel R. Kylle. At least, that's what she thinks. She might remember her relationship with Aiden and her fight against the Directorate, but the movie's final moment seems to be telling us that there's more to discover still trapped in Elly's mind.

When Henry Cavill's mysterious mullet-wearing character stands up at Elly's book reading, he already knows who she is, and he knows that she's going to have some questions for him. Could he be someone else from Elly's past? We know that Rachel R. Kylle had plenty of secrets, so Cavill's character could be tied to another of Rachel's missions that Elly just doesn't remember yet, which would explain why her mental image of Argylle also has his face. Things are never clear-cut in the world of international espionage, and the ending of "Argylle" seems to be hinting toward another surprising twist related to Elly's lost memories.