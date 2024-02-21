Drive-Away Dolls Review: Ethan Coen's Lesbian Romp Is High On Silliness, Low On Laughs

Is every sibling director team breaking up? The Wachowski sisters haven't worked together since the first season of "Sense8," with Lily and Lana's subsequent solo projects going in very different directions. The Safdie brothers are no longer a team post-"Uncut Gems," with Benny co-creating, writing, and starring in Showtime's "The Curse" without the involvement of his brother, Josh. Then there's perhaps the most famous filmmaking family pair, the Coen brothers, who haven't made a movie together since 2018's "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs." While they might reunite for a horror movie in the future, for now, they're pursuing separate careers.

Joel and Ethan Coen's first solo-directed narrative features couldn't be more different: Where Joel's first movie without his brother was the dark expressionist Shakespeare adaptation "The Tragedy of Macbeth," Ethan's solo fiction debut (following his documentary "Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind") is the lesbian road trip crime comedy "Drive-Away Dolls." Based on the subject matter of both films, one might assume that Joel was the serious "No Country for Old Men" Coen brother and Ethan was the fun "Raising Arizona" one. After watching both films, one might come away with the less charitable perspective that Joel is the Coen brother with more talent and Ethan is lost without him.

As someone who's always up for seeing more LGBTQ+ protagonists in popcorn films, it brings me no pleasure to report that "Drive-Away Dolls" does not work for me. A talented cast and some beautiful cinematography by Ari Wegner keep the film within the realm of watchability, but when a comedy is this dedicated to its own insubstantiality, it had better make me laugh a lot, and I hardly laughed at all during "Drive-Away Dolls." If you want a stupid, violent, semi-retro lesbian sex comedy that's actually funny, just watch (or rewatch) "Bottoms" instead.