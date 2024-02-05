Why Argylle Bombed At The Box Office

After months of anticipation (and ridicule), Matthew Vaughn's star-studded spy flick "Argylle" has finally graced cinemas — and it's dead on arrival, emerging as the first major box office bomb of 2024. With hits like "Kick-Ass" and "X-Men: First Class" under his belt, Vaughn cemented himself as one of Hollywood's most interesting talents. With the release of 2014's "Kingsman: The Secret Service," Vaughn had a breakthrough spy hit, with the goofy, young "James Bond"-esque story grossing over $400 million worldwide. Vaughn's streak of good luck ended there, as his two "Kingsman" sequels received mixed-to-negative reviews, with "The King's Man" barely grossing over $121 million worldwide.

Vaughn obviously isn't done with spies, as the British filmmaker has just debuted "Argylle," a film about an author (Bryce Dallas Howard) whose spy novels seem to mysteriously predict the future of international espionage. Initially, the pic drew excitement thanks to its ensemble cast which consists of Henry Cavill, John Cena, Dua Lipa, and more, but the film's opening weekend does not open the door for optimism. On a budget reportedly north of $200 million, the film only drew in $18 million domestically during its debut weekend. Despite emerging as the number one film at the box office stateside, that meager opening weekend number spells disaster for "Argylle."

The movie will likely fail to recoup its monstrous budget and its disastrous opening isn't surprising to those who have kept up with the narrative surrounding the picture. Thanks to mediocre reviews, poor (and oversaturated) marketing, a bloated budget, and a changing theatrical landscape, "Argylle" was never going to be the breakthrough hit that Apple Original Films and Vaughn wanted it to be.