Madame Web Ending Explained - What Is The Connection To The Spider-Verse?

Following the two "Venom" movies and "Morbius," Sony's Spider-Man Universe (SSU) expands to four entries with "Madame Web." This S.J. Clarkson-directed effort chronicles the origin story of paramedic Cassandra "Cassie" Webb (Dakota Johnson), who gains the ability to see the future following an accident. This puts her on the path to becoming the superbeing known in Marvel Comics lore as Madame Web. Before she achieves that status, though, Webb must protect a trio of young women, Julia (Sydney Sweeney), Mattie (Celeste O'Connor), and Anya (Isabela Merced), from the clutches of the spider-powered Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim). These seemingly disparate souls will eventually become superheroes — but need to topple the powerful Sims if they want to have any kind of future at all.

In confronting this adversary, Webb will have to challenge her conception of the past and confront who she is now with her superpowers. That journey leads to an ending that, like those of so many superhero movies, is full of grand action beats and seismic character developments. In fact, viewers may be left needing some clarification on certain plot points, character fates, or comic book references scattered throughout the final minutes of "Madame Web," as well as some illumination on how the ending of "Madame Web" impacts future plans for Sony's Spider-Man Universe. Let's break down the ending of the movie and all the sticky scenarios that Webb and her friends gets trapped in.