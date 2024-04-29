Jerry Seinfeld's Favorite Series Finale Is Probably Not What You Think

Jerry Seinfeld's all-time favorite series finale definitely isn't "Seinfeld."

In a feature in GQ ahead of the release of "Unfrosted," the Pop-Tarts movie written and directed by Seinfeld (where he also stars as Kellogg's employee Bob Cabana), Seinfeld opened up about the series finale of his eponymous show, which he recently spoofed during the season finale of Larry David's "Curb Your Enthusiasm." Asked if the "Seinfeld" finale bothers him still, Seinfeld said actually does.

"A little bit, yeah," the comedian said before qualifying his statement. "I don't believe in regret. I think it's arrogant to think you could have done something different. You couldn't. That's why you did what you did." Then, Seinfeld opened up about the series finale he really loves — AMC's "Mad Men."

"I feel 'Mad Men' was the greatest," Seinfeld said. "A lot of people like the Bob Newhart one. Mary Tyler Moore was okay. I think Mad Men was the greatest final moment of a series I've ever seen. So satisfying. So funny." Perhaps referencing the creators of "Mad Men" — Seinfeld wasn't clear — he continued, "And they said that they had sat and watched the Seinfeld finale, trying to figure out what went wrong. And it was obviously about the final scene, leaving them in the jail cell..."