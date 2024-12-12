Chances are, if you like a movie, you won't emerge from the theater ready to tell your friends every single detail about the film. Your enthusiasm will manifest in more compact ways, like regaling folks about a specific scene from the motion picture you just adored. These sequences, acting as a microcosm of a special movie's overall quality, can spread like wildfire across not only your social circles but even the internet itself. Cinema in 2024 had lots of bumps in the road, as the biggest box office bombs of 2024 can attest. However, there were also plenty of standout movies featuring instantly buzzworthy scenes people couldn't stop talking about. The best movies of this year from all over the globe had a wide array of sequences that stuck around in people's minds for a multitude of reasons.

Some of these scenes rose to become the cream of the crop because of their emotional immediacy. Others were simply hysterical or enthralling to watch unfold, especially when viewed in communal settings. Still other scenes spoke to larger sociopolitical discussions that many of the most controversial movies of 2024 weren't afraid to wade into. Whatever made these scenes so extraordinary, it's clear their relevance to moviegoers of all stripes won't end the moment 2025 begins. We'll all be talking about the 15 best movie scenes of 2024 for years to come, especially when one is trying to communicate to another person why certain 2024 releases are simply must-see films.