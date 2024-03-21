Jake Gyllenhaal Suffered A Gruesome Injury On The Road House Remake Set

The new "Road House" remake brings the 1989 cult classic to the modern day but still has all of the same awesome fight choreography that fans would expect. And while "Road House" star Jake Gyllenhaal got ripped for his role as a former MMA fighter so that he could adequately show off some skills during the various fight scenes, Gyllenhaal actually got hurt pretty badly during the filming of one sequence.

While appearing with co-star Conor McGregor on the "Armchair Expert" podcast to discuss the upcoming film, Gyllenhaal described shooting one fight scene where they were working around glass, with the star ultimately putting his hand into it. "I felt the glass going in my hand," he explained. Yet it was far from the only thing the actor had to contend with. He said that everyone in the cast faced "stuff like that all the time," while he developed a staph infection at one point. "My whole arm swelled up," the actor recalled.

Fortunately, it sounds like he came out of it fine, which is good to hear since staph infections can be deadly if they enter the bloodstream. But Gyllenhaal lived to roundhouse kick for another day.