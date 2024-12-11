The Best Feel-Good Movies On Netflix Right Now

"The Prince & Me" is a largely forgotten Julia Stiles rom-com that you can stream on Netflix right now. The premise probably doesn't seem all that unusual in an age where films about ordinary young women somehow ending up in a courtship with a dashing young royal aren't exactly rare, but the feel-good vibes are undeniable. Stiles plays Paige, a pre-med college student who eventually warms to a new classmate named Eddie (Luke Mably) despite their rocky start. Eddie, it turns out, is the crown prince of Denmark (that's how you know it's a classy film — they didn't make up a country for the prince!).

While Paige is initially hurt that he didn't tell her the truth about his royal status, she ultimately decides that she loves Eddie anyway. Their reunion after Paige resolves her feelings about his secret life is very sweet — and, rather surprisingly, is not the end of the movie. It turns out that Paige still wants to pursue her dream of becoming a doctor and decides to return to school. Eddie later attends her graduation, promising to put her first and wait for her to be ready for them to be together.