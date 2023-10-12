The Best Netflix Original Action Movies Of 2023 So Far, Ranked
Fans of the action genre have been treated pretty well in 2023 with a strong slate of acclaimed franchises hitting theaters and streaming. Keanu Reeves got to lead the critically beloved "John Wick: Chapter 4" and all its jaw-dropping combat. The "Mission: Impossible" franchise kicked off a new chapter in Ethan Hunt's arc with "Dead Reckoning Part One." There's been a massive slate of superhero movies — including "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" and "Blue Beetle" — that have provided some visually stunning action worthy of the big screen. For action fans, there have been many great reasons to head to the theater to catch the latest entries in their favorite franchises.
When it comes to original action movies though, Netflix has been the top provider, and the streamer has delivered some real gems throughout 2023. From international action flicks that have enough action to wow subscribers to some star-studded genre-blenders that feature some memorable and explosive sequences, Netflix has given action fans plenty to enjoy from the comfort of their own couches. We even got a sequel to the breakout Netflix original film "Extraction." Not to mention, there are still films like David Fincher's "The Killer" and Zack Snyder's "Rebel Moon" still to hit the service later this year. But which Netflix Original action movie was truly the best of 2023? Well, let's look at some of the biggest releases and rank them accordingly.
12. The Out-Laws
Even if you're the type who likes a little more laughs than thrills in your action comedies, "The Out-Laws" struggles to deliver either. The film follows bank manager Owen (Adam Devine), who believes that his fiancée Parker's (Nina Dobrev) parents (Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin) are the criminal pair who recently robbed his bank. Although this film has plenty of strong talent on both sides of the ball here — with Devine having starred in plenty of comedic gems and Brosnan and Barkin being excellent dramatic actors — it rarely comes together to produce an experience that's remotely memorable. The action is far too minimal and tame compared to better entries on this list, and the comedy is too over the top to elicit genuine laughs.
Critics and Netflix subscribers were equally as unimpressed with "The Out-Laws" — giving it very low ratings of 21% and 36%, respectively, on Rotten Tomatoes. Richard Roeper even wrote in his review for the Chicago-Sun Times that "the action becomes so cartoonish, they could have switched to animation halfway through." Roeper also wrote, "'The Out-Laws' is harmless enough escapism, but it's the kind of at-home viewing experience where you could leave the room for five minutes and come back and say, 'Did I miss anything?' and the answer would invariably be: Not really." In short, "The Out-Laws" has some major shortcomings in the action and comedy departments, making it a clear choice to rank toward the bottom of Netflix's action offerings in 2023.
11. Mother's Day
Right before the summer, Netflix put a Polish female-led action thriller onto the service — called "Mother's Day" — that simply doesn't live up to its potential. "Mother's Day" follows Nina (Agnieszka Grochowska) – a deadly special agent who's forced to retrieve her distant son after he's kidnapped. At first glance, it's hard not to appreciate the film's gritty feel, solid performances, and distinct sense of grime in its criminal underworld. Yet "Mother's Day" struggles to make a unique impression and keep its action consistent. Its stylish direction for the action doesn't match the tone of Nina as a character and creates more nausea from the dizzying camera movement while also relying too hard on cliches to get by.
In Decider's review of the film, John Serba wrote that "the tonal shifts induce whiplash more than empathy or excitement." Though the reviewer praised some of the action scenes, he wrote, "The film never really comes together as a satisfying whole, and emotionally, it's a non-starter; it's too formulaic, and it doesn't put its tongue deep enough into its cheek." Worst of all is that "Mother's Day" is far too similar to another Netflix film, one which has a bigger budget and star power to boot — which we'll get to eventually. "Mother's Day" just misses the mark on its action and story, making it a film that isn't completely worth checking out.
10. Paradise
The German sci-fi dystopian action-thriller "Paradise" probably flew too far under viewers' radars when it hit the service back in July, but for action fans, it was probably better that way. The film takes viewers into a dystopian setting where years of your life can act as currency and a man (Kostja Ullmann) searches for a way to reclaim 40 years of his wife's (Marlene Tanczik and Corinna Kirchhoff) life that have been lost to an insurance debt. Overall, the film's depiction of buying time has been hit or miss for viewers and critics — resulting in divisive ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. However, it has led to some positive reactions that might convince some to check out "Paradise."
In Lori C.'s review on Ready Steady Cut, she says that while there are some noticeable similarities to the 2011 Justin Timberlake-starring thriller "In Time," this film takes the concept further and is more successful thanks to its focus on its characters. "Aside from the in-your-face inequality message, this movie offers a compelling character study while asking pertinent questions about love and the worth of youth," she wrote. "Paradise" is a solid watch, but in terms of this list's focus on action, it just won't rank as high. The thrilling sequences are too few and character-focused while the action is incredibly minimal and basic. "Paradise" might entice viewers with its dystopian story, but it won't do much for action fans looking for some sci-fi thrills.
9. Spy Kids: Armageddon
Some may not know it, but writer-director Robert Rodriguez delivered a new entry to the "Spy Kids" franchise for Netflix with "Armageddon" — which presents the usual strengths and shortcomings of this series. The film is a reboot for the franchise that sees two children (Connor Esterson and Everly Carganilla) in a new family of spies become spies of their own after a new villain (Billy Magnussen) attempts to spread his video game virus around the world. If you've seen any other "Spy Kids" movie, you basically know what you're in for with "Armageddon" — wonky yet unique visuals, some fun and family-friendly action, and a host of new settings. But what this reboot lacks is new ideas, as it's essentially a mix and match of previous "Spy Kids" films — mainly the first and third entries in the series — and is overstuffed with bland ideas and bogged down by the familiar trappings of this franchise.
Overall, the film received a mixed reception from fans and critics alike. In her review for RogerEbert.com, writer Christy Lemire wrote that the film does show some intriguing charm for younger audiences but is just another subpar entry that's far and away from the franchise's glory days. "Families deserve better than the cheap-looking and cloying reboot of the franchise, 'Spy Kids: Armageddon,'" Lemire wrote. "It's more of the same, without any discernible improvement in quality." All in all, "Spy Kids: Armageddon" is exactly what you'd probably expect from this franchise, yet it's still disappointingly lackluster.
8. Heart of Stone
Although "Heart of Stone" has a strong lead action star in Gal Gadot and tons of "Mission: Impossible" vibes in terms of its scale, its focus on artificial intelligence can make it fall flat. The film sees Gadot play Rachel Stone, a top agent of a secret organization known as the Charter that's guided by an AI tech called the Heart. Rachel's latest mission results in the Heart falling into dangerous hands, and she's forced to act before the world goes into peril. "Heart of Stone" is one of Netflix's biggest action films of the year, with its hefty budget showing in the star power, fun combat and chase sequences, and the scale of the settings. Yet for some, the film is foiled by its lackluster storytelling, painfully dull depiction of the dangers of AI, and weak characters.
That sense of unevenness was expressed greatly in reactions from critics and audiences as they gave it mostly middle-of-the-road to straight-up bad reviews. Stephanie Zacharek wrote for TIME, "As throwaway diversions go, Netflix's 'Heart of Stone' ... is neither great nor terrible." Amid all the car chases, action scenes, and skydiving set pieces, Zacharek wrote, "The movie's plot is negligible, seemingly stitched from vague bits and bobs of various 'Mission: Impossible' movies." While consensus indicates that this isn't worth sinking a few hours into, you could do worse this year than watch "Heart of Stone" on Netflix.
7. The Mother
One of Netflix's bigger-budgeted action flicks, "The Mother" features some incredibly strong talent in Niki Caro directing and Misha Green, Andrea Berloff, and Peter Craig penning the story. But that immense talent doesn't shine through often enough. The film sees a deadly assassin (Jennifer Lopez) work with an FBI agent (Omari Hardwick) to rescue her distant daughter (Lucy Paez) after she's kidnapped by criminals tied to her past. Now, if you're thinking that this sounds exactly like the premise we just went over in "Mother's Day," it's because it basically is. Given that "The Mother" doesn't do too much different with this concept and is mostly bolstered by a solid performance from Lopez, the film is more of a symbol of how worn this premise is.
Critic Amon Warmann wrote in their review for Empire that "The Mother" is basically a showcase for Lopez and not too much more. "This is a come-for-Lopez, stay-for-Lopez endeavour, and she's on fine, movie star form in this serviceable, if forgettable action thriller," Warmann wrote. What gives "The Mother" a bit of an edge, though, is its action, which can hit real hard thanks to Caro's skillful direction and Lopez's dedicated performance. From dark corridors to open wintry landscapes, the film flexes and utilizes its budget well to deliver some big action sequences. So if viewers can manage through the film's formulaic premise, they'll at least get some good action and a fierce performance from Lopez.
6. Jung_E
Those looking for some futuristic action with a robotic sci-fi twist will likely love what "Jung_E" has to offer, even if it's wrapped up in a complicated and convoluted narrative. The South Korean film brings viewers into the post-apocalyptic 22nd century, where an AI scientist (Kang Soo-youn) is trying to create a perfect soldier for an ongoing conflict by using her mother (Kim Hyun-joo) as its basis. While the film juggles some intriguing themes of greed, capitalism, and the twisted morality behind technological advancement, its action is where the film shines brightest.
M.N. Miller's review of "Jung_E" for Ready Set Cut gives props to director Yeon Sang-ho — known stateside for "Train to Busan" and its sequel, "Peninsula" — for the quick shots of adrenaline-fueled action. Miller also acknowledges some of the films "Jung_E" is reminiscent of — namely "Blade Runner." But there are also dashes of "Edge of Tomorrow" in some of the big action spectacles of its looping combat concept with its titular soldier, as well as an epic finale fight sequence. "Jung_E" probably wasn't on many people's radar, but action fans should definitely seek it out if they want a character-driven sci-fi story with some stunning action.
5. Luther: The Fallen Sun
Longtime fans of the Idris Elba-starring BBC One series "Luther" were probably thrilled by the news of Netflix delivering a feature film continuation with "Luther: The Fallen Sun." However, the film –- which follows the titular detective as he tries to stop a serial killer (Andy Serkis) who's terrorizing London -– doesn't necessarily have the story chops to match the franchise's legacy nor the entertaining thrills the film provides. Whether you're a seasoned "Luther" fan loving that Elba is back in one of his most iconic roles or a newbie seeing what this franchise is all about, "The Fallen Sun" works for all kinds of viewers. Although there have been criticisms aimed at the story by fans — targeting some plot holes and formulaic elements — there's no denying that the film basically delivers a large-scale version of a season-long story arc in one thrilling feature.
Noel Miller of the Los Angeles Times noted this exact thing in his review, saying, "'Fallen Sun' is best described as a movie-size version of a 'Luther' season — which, for longtime fans, is better than no 'Luther' at all." Yet the upscaled budget allows for some incredible fight sequences — with the prison break sequence especially standing out — and some riveting chases throughout the film. "The Fallen Sun" could be solely seen as an extension of what fans love so much about "Luther," but it also provides enough action and mystery thrills to make Netflix subscribers new to the franchise love Elba's character.
4. Blood & Gold
Fans of war and action films will find a strong unity of the genres in the German film "Blood & Gold." The film follows a German deserter named Heinrich (Robert Maaser) who's assisted by a vengeful woman named Elsa (Marie Hacke) in fighting against vicious Nazis in search of gold at the end of World War II. While it takes itself seriously enough to have some real heart with its characters and invest you into their fight against brutal Nazis, it also provides enough bloody fun in its action. That strong mix of bloodshed and heart is what's drawn fans and critics to "Blood & Gold."
Roger Moore of Movie Nation expressed his fondness for the film's action in his review. "There are just enough soldiers left to provide fodder for many a shootout, stabbing, grenading and pitch-forking as lines are crossed and blood is spilled that must be avenged," Moore wrote. Moore even wrote that the film has the same sort of murderous glee as a Quentin Tarantino flick — which perfectly embodies the film's love for getting bloody revenge on some Nazis. The only drawback of "Blood & Gold," some might note, is its undeniable similarities to another beloved and eerily similar breakout 2023 action flick that's loads of fun in "Sisu." Still, though, Netflix subscribers looking for a fun WWII-set action movie with emotional underpinnings will be thrilled with what "Blood & Gold" offers.
3. Kill Boksoon
One of Netflix's biggest hidden gems of 2023 is undoubtedly "Kill Boksoon," a Korean action flick about a seasoned female assassin (Jeon Do-yeon) who's forced into a deadly fight for survival after refusing to perform her latest assignment. Whether it's intense hand-to-hand combat sequences or gunfights that display a flurry of bullets and bloodshed, "Kill Boksoon" is a fulfilling feast of action for fans of the genre. The fights are incredibly well-choreographed — like "John Wick" levels of mesmerizing — and Bok-soon's chess-like strategizing adds some great depth to the moment-to-moment action. Plus, the film features a surprisingly strong mother-daughter storyline that has some genuine heart.
Although most American Netflix viewers probably haven't heard of "Kill Boksoon" until now, those who have seen it have given it some high remarks. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has scored a strong 79% rating from critics and a notable 82% from audiences. Leslie Felperin's review for The Guardian praised the film and its director. "Writer-director Byun Sung-hyun, an up-and-coming director, handles the action sequences with real flair, but does an even better job limning the complex, sometimes fraught relationships," Felperin said. With thrilling, bloody fight scenes and an emotionally fulfilling story, "Kill Boksoon" is the total package.
2. Nimona
Netflix kicked the year off with the breakout success of "Nimona," an animated fantasy action-adventure that remains one of Netflix's best films of the year. The film, based on ND Stevenson's 2015 graphic novel of the same name, follows outcast knight Ballister Boldheart (voiced by Riz Ahmed) after he's forced to team up with a shapeshifting teenager named Nimona (Chloë Grace Mortez) to clear his name. Along with delivering some stunning animation, a unique blend of sci-fi and fantasy, and a heartwarming story led by loveable characters and performances, "Nimona" has some really fun action mixed in. Nimona's shapeshifting ability creates some incredibly varied action that's a blast to watch — especially with composer Christophe Beck's great music playing in the background and the joyous personalities of the characters leading the charge.
"Nimona" is easily one of the most acclaimed Netflix films of the year, as it boasts a strong 94% rating from critics and a 91% rating from fans on Rotten Tomatoes. Cristian Holub of Entertainment Weekly took specific note of the incredible fun Nimona's shapeshifting provides for the action in his review. "'Nimona' peaks with an incredible sequence where the shape-shifter shows off the full range of her powers," Holub wrote. "She barrels through a castle as a rhinoceros, an ostrich, and — most hilariously of all — a gigantic pink whale. ... It's awesome." "Nimona" is a genuine must-watch for all Netflix subscribers for the fun animated action it provides and the strong LGBTQ+ representation and heart it features.
1. Extraction 2
There's no way anything would top this list other than "Extraction 2," because it's a top contender for the best action movie of 2023 in general. As mercenary Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) recovers from his near-death sacrifice at the end of the first film, he's pulled back into the fray for a personal mission that has him face real-life and inner demons. "Extraction 2" does what most sequels wish they could achieve — it elevates and surpasses the already-high marks of its predecessor. Nadine Whitney of the Alliance of Women Film Journalists exemplified this sentiment in her review. "[Director Sam] Hargrave ups the ante in his sequel in every possible manner," Whitney wrote. "The close and hand to hand combat is superbly choreographed and the big action beats are meatier than the first."
If the quality of the film alone isn't enough for "Extraction 2" to earn its top spot here, then its strong critic and audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes – with an 80% and 85% rating, respectively — should be enough to sway any doubters. Not to mention, due to the film's overwhelming success, Netflix announced that a third "Extraction" installment is on the way. "Extraction 2" delivers that kind of gritty action and heart, as well as showcasing the immense talents of Hargrave as a director, that you can't find anywhere else.