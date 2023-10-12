The Best Netflix Original Action Movies Of 2023 So Far, Ranked

Fans of the action genre have been treated pretty well in 2023 with a strong slate of acclaimed franchises hitting theaters and streaming. Keanu Reeves got to lead the critically beloved "John Wick: Chapter 4" and all its jaw-dropping combat. The "Mission: Impossible" franchise kicked off a new chapter in Ethan Hunt's arc with "Dead Reckoning Part One." There's been a massive slate of superhero movies — including "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" and "Blue Beetle" — that have provided some visually stunning action worthy of the big screen. For action fans, there have been many great reasons to head to the theater to catch the latest entries in their favorite franchises.

When it comes to original action movies though, Netflix has been the top provider, and the streamer has delivered some real gems throughout 2023. From international action flicks that have enough action to wow subscribers to some star-studded genre-blenders that feature some memorable and explosive sequences, Netflix has given action fans plenty to enjoy from the comfort of their own couches. We even got a sequel to the breakout Netflix original film "Extraction." Not to mention, there are still films like David Fincher's "The Killer" and Zack Snyder's "Rebel Moon" still to hit the service later this year. But which Netflix Original action movie was truly the best of 2023? Well, let's look at some of the biggest releases and rank them accordingly.