Who Plays Moana & What Does She Look Like In Real Life?

"Moana" stands out as one of Disney's most interesting animated films from the last decade. Released at the tail end of 2016, "Moana" emerged as a critical and commercial juggernaut for the animation studio. With a near-perfect 96% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes and a worldwide box office haul north of $625 million, "Moana" is simply one of the best animated films of all time. The brainchild of co-directors John Muskers and Ron Clements, "Moana" tackles the vibrant culture and history of ancient Polynesia, focusing on the titular character's oceanic adventures with the demigod Maui (voiced by Dwayne Johnson).

While Johnson received considerable acclaim for his turn as the now iconic Maui, who is the voice behind Moana, the heart and soul of the Disney production? Moana is played by Native Hawaiian actress Auliʻi Cravalho. The actress was plucked from obscurity after a video of her singing for a local charity came across someone's desk at Disney. Shortly afterward, Cravalho was given the opportunity of a lifetime to voice Disney's latest heroine at the age of 14. The actress previously expressed that she was unsure if her "Moana" audition was legit.

Upon the film's release, Cravalho was singled out for her star-making performance, with Looper's sister site /Film notably writing that the star expertly plays Moana in a 10/10 review.