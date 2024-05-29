Why Moana Looks So Different In Moana 2

The first "Moana 2" trailer reveals new friends, a new adventure, and Maui (Dwayne Johnson) back in all of his shapeshifting glory. Of course, there's also the matter of the titular heroine, voiced by Auli'i Cravalho, who once again must heed the call of the sea. Not much is provided in the trailer regarding her next quest, but it's bound to be another magical journey filled with peril and toe-tapping musical numbers. For now, the main question on folks' minds may be why Moana looks slightly different than how she appeared in the original 2016 film.

The reason comes down to why we all look different eventually: time. Moana is about 16 years old in the first movie, and "Moana 2" is set three years after those events. That would put her at roughly 19 or 20 years old, so it's understandable she would be aged up a bit. She was just a kid the first time around, and now, she's an adult with a more mature face.

Undoubtedly, aging the character up a bit also helps with Cravalho's voice acting duties, as it's been eight years between the two movies. She's grown up a lot in the same span of time, so with a more adult voice, she's even better suited to continue portraying this incredible character.