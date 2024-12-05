All Hulk Hogan Movies Ranked From Worst To Best

Terry Bollea, better known as Hulk Hogan, was one of wrestling's first true superstars. Not only does he remain one of the most identifiable wrestlers in history, even by people who've never watched a single second of the WWE, but he's been a crossover celebrity outside of the ring as well for most of his career. Beyond all the ways he was a trailblazer in his primary field, Hogan was also the first pro wrestler to headline Hollywood movies.

That said, Hogan's filmography is quite a mixed bag. It took a long time for wrestlers to be taken seriously as actors and to get high-quality roles, especially playing anything other than a small cameo as themselves (we left such cameos off this list). Outliers like Andre the Giant in "The Princess Bride" and Roddy Piper in "They Live" notwithstanding, it really wasn't until Dwayne Johnson started racking up hit movies in the 2000s that any wrestler was able to successfully make the transition to acting as a legitimate, respected, and ongoing career.

But Hogan didn't have the blueprint for how to be a wrestler who acted on the side, and he did the best he could with the roles he was able to get. Some of them are pretty terrible, but there are definitely some cult classics — as well as a few legitimate hit movies — among his film roles.