The Only Hulk Hogan Movies Rotten Tomatoes Considers Fresh
Like numerous professional wrestlers who rose to prominence after him, Hulk Hogan tried his hand at Hollywood while conquering the squared circle. Sadly for the Hulkster, when he elected to leave wrestling behind in the early 1990s to focus on his acting career, the new venture didn't exactly pan out in the way he'd hoped. In fact, the majority of his feature-length movies from the era and beyond have been saddled with rotten scores on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Only two titles featuring him are considered fresh on the site.
First and foremost is his big screen debut, "Rocky III" from 1982. Opposite Sylvester Stallone as the titular boxing star, Hogan portrays the pompous yet dangerous wrestling champion Thunderlips. The two clash at a charity event, and while it's purely an exhibition bout, their match goes off the rails in a hurry. The threequel currently holds a 65% fresh critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. Hogan's only other fresh feature is widely regarded as one of the worst Muppet-centric films out there: 1999's "Muppets From Space." He briefly cameos as himself in the film that's sitting at a 63% fresh critic score.
Despite his pretty rough cinematic track record, Hogan hasn't abandoned acting now that his wrestling career is long over.
Hogan still takes acting gigs now and again
Even though his wrestling glory days have come and gone, and he's been at the center of numerous scandals that nearly ruined his career, Hulk Hogan is still recognized and adored by fans the world over. If he really wanted to, he could easily coast on odd appearances on WWE programming, brand deals, and Hulkamania t-shirt sales, but evidently, he has other things in mind. Hogan has continued acting in big and small screen productions decades after his hopes of making it to the top of the Hollywood heap were dashed.
On the television side of things, aside from voicing himself for a couple of episodes of the adult animated series "Camp WWE," Hogan appeared on an episode of the ABC favorite "The Goldbergs." He pops up in the Season 7 episode titled "WrestleMania," where he talks to Adam (Sean Giambrone) and Barry (Troy Gentile) about giving their dad credit for trying to bond with them by bringing them to WrestleMania IV. As far as cinematic credits go, Hogan's latest include "Little Hercules" and "Gnomeo & Juliet," where he plays Zeus and Terrafirminator V.O., respectively.
Hulk Hogan may not have reached the heights of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson or John Cena at the movies, but at least he has two credits to his name that weren't totally torn apart by critics to hang his red and yellow bandana on.