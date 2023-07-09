The Only Hulk Hogan Movies Rotten Tomatoes Considers Fresh

Like numerous professional wrestlers who rose to prominence after him, Hulk Hogan tried his hand at Hollywood while conquering the squared circle. Sadly for the Hulkster, when he elected to leave wrestling behind in the early 1990s to focus on his acting career, the new venture didn't exactly pan out in the way he'd hoped. In fact, the majority of his feature-length movies from the era and beyond have been saddled with rotten scores on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Only two titles featuring him are considered fresh on the site.

First and foremost is his big screen debut, "Rocky III" from 1982. Opposite Sylvester Stallone as the titular boxing star, Hogan portrays the pompous yet dangerous wrestling champion Thunderlips. The two clash at a charity event, and while it's purely an exhibition bout, their match goes off the rails in a hurry. The threequel currently holds a 65% fresh critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. Hogan's only other fresh feature is widely regarded as one of the worst Muppet-centric films out there: 1999's "Muppets From Space." He briefly cameos as himself in the film that's sitting at a 63% fresh critic score.

Despite his pretty rough cinematic track record, Hogan hasn't abandoned acting now that his wrestling career is long over.