The Quiet Girl Ending Explained

Finding a way out of the darkness, embracing hope, and delving into the meaning of family — these are some of the core themes of "The Quiet Girl," an Irish-language movie that was nominated for the 2023 Academy Award for Best International Feature Film. One of the most underrated movies of 2023, the film follows a young girl named Cáit (Catherine Clinch) who is sent to live with her cousins, Eibhlin (Carrie Crowley) and Seán (Andrew Bennett), as her large family prepares to welcome a new baby. It's a move that Cáit has no say in, but still complies with, especially after hearing comments from her parents that lead her to realize that they are ashamed of her presence.

Of course, a story like this is not new on the big screen. The film may have people recalling "The Glass Castle," which stars Brie Larson and adapts a true story about childhood neglect. However, it's the ending of "The Quiet Girl" that makes it stand out. When she arrives at her cousins' home, Cáit is greeted with positivity, which helps to build her confidence. Their relationship grows with each bright moment, leading to an ending where she embraces Sean and calls him "Daddy."

That word is uttered twice, but in tones that offer two very different meanings. It's an ending that is shrouded in imagery and words that, while poignant, still leave themselves open to interpretation. It's a lot to unravel upon a first watch, so here's an explanation of the moments that explain the real meaning behind the ending of "The Quiet Girl."