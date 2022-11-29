The 2023 Oscars Will Finally Televise Every Category
The 2023 Oscars are already making some noise well before their scheduled telecast on March 12, as the 95th Academy Awards will be changing things up in a major way that could have a significant effect on the future of the awards show.
When it comes to cinematic accolades, there isn't any honor bigger than that 13-and-a-half-inch tall, 8-and-a-half pound gold statue that goes by the name of Oscar. There is no denying that receiving the trophy is a game-changer and even being nominated is arguably a pretty important deal. Some talented individuals have taken home the gold in their first movie role, and others earned the coveted Oscar statuette with less than 20 minutes to showcase their candidacy. But it isn't just actors and actresses being recognized at the prestigious event, and some of the categories haven't seen the best representation on the award show in the past.
The issue was most noteworthy when it was revealed in February 2022 that eight categories would not make the live show and would instead be given in a non-televised preshow with footage shown later in the broadcast. Crucial aspects of the filmmaking process, such as film editing, production design, sound, original score, and makeup and hairstyling were on the chopping block, along with the short-form categories for film, animated film, and documentary (via Vanity Fair). According to The Hollywood Reporter, the decision was met with some serious backlash, and it now appears the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences will be handling the matter much differently in 2023.
In 2023 no categories will get left behind at the Oscars
No nominees are getting left out when the cameras roll at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood for the industry's biggest night. On Tuesday morning, the CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Bill Kramer announced that every category will be televised in 2023. "We are committed to having a show that celebrates the artisans, the arts and sciences, and the collaborative nature of moviemaking," Kramer told Variety when he broke the news. "I am very hopeful that we can do a show that celebrates all components of moviemaking in an entertaining and engaging way."
The Oscars have undergone several changes over the years, like not having a host in 2020 and making history with three female hosts in 2022. Despite trying to innovate the platform, the telecast itself has been a tough sell to home audiences and, like most award shows, has seen a steady decline in ratings (via CNBC). According to a report from The Guardian, the 2021 Oscar ceremony had the lowest ratings ever, with the following year only improving enough to become the second lowest-watched affair that the Academy Awards has ever experienced.
People are not tuning in like they used to, and there is no telling if the move to have all the categories in play will help them gain more viewers. It does seem like it will ease tension with industry professionals who were previously upset by the exclusion. Whether or not it helps the ratings issue, one certain thing is when everyone tunes into the Oscars in 2023, they will get to see every award handed out live.