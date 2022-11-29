The 2023 Oscars Will Finally Televise Every Category

The 2023 Oscars are already making some noise well before their scheduled telecast on March 12, as the 95th Academy Awards will be changing things up in a major way that could have a significant effect on the future of the awards show.

When it comes to cinematic accolades, there isn't any honor bigger than that 13-and-a-half-inch tall, 8-and-a-half pound gold statue that goes by the name of Oscar. There is no denying that receiving the trophy is a game-changer and even being nominated is arguably a pretty important deal. Some talented individuals have taken home the gold in their first movie role, and others earned the coveted Oscar statuette with less than 20 minutes to showcase their candidacy. But it isn't just actors and actresses being recognized at the prestigious event, and some of the categories haven't seen the best representation on the award show in the past.

The issue was most noteworthy when it was revealed in February 2022 that eight categories would not make the live show and would instead be given in a non-televised preshow with footage shown later in the broadcast. Crucial aspects of the filmmaking process, such as film editing, production design, sound, original score, and makeup and hairstyling were on the chopping block, along with the short-form categories for film, animated film, and documentary (via Vanity Fair). According to The Hollywood Reporter, the decision was met with some serious backlash, and it now appears the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences will be handling the matter much differently in 2023.