Oppenheimer Review: Bigger Than The Bomb

Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" has been sold as an event movie, a thriller about the making of the atomic bomb crafted with practical effects spectacle that demands to be seen on the biggest screen possible. The film is exactly that — for about an hour in the middle of its three-hour runtime. That hour spent in Los Alamos, New Mexico, is incredible, but this biopic casts its historical net a lot wider than just its subject's most infamous achievement. It's bigger in scope, yet more intimate in focus than you might expect.

All the stylistic traits you've come to expect from a Nolan blockbuster are there: complicated nonlinear timelines, grand IMAX cinematography, and an overpowering sound mix. What's different here is that all of these techniques are for the most part being applied to scenes of men sitting at tables having serious conversations. It's more like "12 Angry Men" or "The Social Network" than it is like "Dunkirk." And the subjects of those conversations might also come as a surprise to the less historically informed: there's some talk about the bomb, of course, but much more of the drama is dealing with McCarthyism, leftist politics, personal vendettas, and the nature of public forgiveness.

The result is a film stuffed to the brim with things to think about. Maybe it's a bit overstuffed, to the point it can be hard to keep track of everything if you don't seriously know your history. I suspect it might be easier to follow on repeat viewing, and as heavy as the movie is, it becomes gripping enough that many will want to see it twice. Even with the length and complexity on display in "Oppenheimer," Nolan is a director who knows how to hold an audience's attention, whether it's in a bomb test or a political hearing.