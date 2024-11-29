Villains Who Died In 2024

Villains. For on-screen heroes, they're a tremendous burden that threatens the world they inhabit and provides endless obstacles. For moviegoers everywhere, though, the best movie villains can be captivating figures that you just love to hate. Sometimes, a great big-screen baddie is someone you get unexpectedly emotionally invested in. Others are just scheming evildoers that are just so enthralling to watch. In many cases, the inevitable dethroning of villains inspires mild disappointment in audiences simply because they're so enjoyable. But that's the inevitable outcome for so many individuals determined to kill the innocent or take over the world.

Villains tend to perish in mainstream movies and 2024 has been no exception. This year's various films have featured many antagonists who, despite all their best efforts, couldn't evade the inescapable specter of death. These villains emerged in a wide array of movies. Some of them inhabited superhero yarns, a domain that's rife with vivid villains that everyone adores. Others were more grounded foes inhabiting stories about serial killers or corrupt politicians. These villains reminded audiences everywhere of real-world terrors from their own backyard. Still other cinematic villains in 2004 were literally hordes of woodland critters determined to kill a plucky woodsman.

There were many ways villains manifested in 2024 movies. Ditto the ways they died, which ranged from brutal product placement to a hero tragically becoming evil. Thanks to all these adversaries who died in 2024, audiences were reminded how unavoidable death is, even for your typical pop culture villain.