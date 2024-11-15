The MCU's Strongest Mutants (So Far) Ranked

For the first 11 years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, mutants were off-limits. In the comics, the Avengers and the X-Men always cross paths. However, no corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe could even reference mutants for eons. This was thanks to 20th Century Fox holding the film rights to the X-Men and all mutants. This problem came crumbling down in March 2019 when Marvel Studios parent company Disney absorbed 20th Century Fox. Now, Marvel Studios has access to all the mutant characters only Fox could previously toy with on the silver screen. No wonder, then, that the Marvel Cinematic Universe began rapidly introducing mutants into various movies and TV shows at the dawn of the 2020s.

So far, there aren't hordes of Marvel Cinematic Universe mutants and fresh new live-action visions of classic heroes like Rogue, Storm, and Nightcrawler (among many others) have yet to be seen in this multimedia franchise. However, recent titles like "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and especially "Deadpool & Wolverine" have offered up enough of these characters to cement certain MCU mutants as being more powerful than others. Ranking the MCU's mutants from "weakest" to strongest shows this saga manifesting these figures in deeply varied ways, from silly comedic visions to terrifying villains with powersets that stagger the mind. The comics have shown that mutations come in all shapes and sizes. Ranking the MCU's strongest mutants shows this sprawling franchise is already reflecting that approach.