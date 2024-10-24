Does Venom Die In The Last Dance? [SPOILERS]

This article contains massive spoilers for "Venom: The Last Dance." Seriously, the title is "Does Venom Die in The Last Dance." If you haven't seen the movie yet, come back here after you've seen it.

Over the course of three movies, Venom and Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) have been a (mis)match made in heaven. They've saved the day plenty of times, protecting the weak and vulnerable as a self-described lethal protector. However, all film franchises must come to an end, and it's understandable if people were worried about the titular character's fate going into the third installment, especially considering it's subtitled "The Last Dance."

Eddie and Venom face their biggest threat to date when a seemingly indestructible xenophage sent by Knull (Andy Serkis) tracks them down on Earth. Despite the help of other symbiotes during the finale, more xenophages arrive. With no other options, Venom separates from Eddie and brings himself and the xenophages in the vicinity of acid to melt all of them. While Eddie lives and eventually makes it to New York like the pair always wanted, Venom bites the dust ... or does he?

It's a poignant ending, complete with one final montage of all the good times Venom and Eddie had during their time together. Of course, comic book movies regularly bring characters back to life in increasingly off-the-wall ways. Does Venom die, or is a revival in store? Let's look at evidence from the movie and the comics to see what Venom's fate may wind up being. For a character as profitable as this, you better believe he never stays dead for too long.