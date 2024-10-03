Joker: Folie à Deux's Controversial Ending, Explained

It's hard to argue for the trial of your life when you've been living a lie for the latter half of it. That's the conclusion that Arthur eventually reaches and declares to the world, shattering the illusion that his followers have been invested in ever since his fateful appearance on "The Murray Franklin Show" in the first film. Now, Fleck admits to the court that there is no Joker — it was Arthur all along, and he not only committed the murders he's on trial for, but he killed his own mother as well. The confession seals his fate and leads Lee to turn her back on the man she seemingly fell in love with. In the end, just like every other clown in makeup who either stood on the court steps or took a seat at the trial, Arthur wasn't the man they idolized — Joker was.

It's yet another step further away from the Joker comic book character fans know, love, and are terrified of. This is no criminal mastermind who had a plan to get himself off of death row; rather, he's a product of a broken system, someone who doesn't have anything left to keep the illusion going. Just like Joker's iconic nemesis, Batman (who is once again absent from this chapter), the Joker is a symbol formed from one man's traumatic experience and whose delusions seem almost never-ending — including his new romance, which might spark as many fan theories as the last one.