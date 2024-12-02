Why Did Izzie Leave Grey's Anatomy?

When Katherine Heigl decided to leave "Grey's Anatomy" in the rearview mirror — no matter what the "real" reason was — there was quite a lot of drama surrounding both the actress and showrunner Shonda Rhimes. Rhimes, for her part, was extremely blunt during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2014; as she discussed the cast of her second major hit "Scandal," Rhimes mentioned a "no a**hole policy" and went so far as to say, "There are no Heigls in this situation [...] I don't put up with bullsh** or nasty people. I don't have time for it."

Heigl responded directly to those remarks speaking to Mario Lopez for Extra that same year and sounded appropriately contrite. "I am sorry that she feels that way and I wish her nothing but greatness and I have nothing negative to say about [her]. I'm a big fan of her work," Heigl said in response to Rhimes' super-viral comment. "I watch 'Scandal' every week and so I'm sorry she's left with such a crappy impression of me. I wish I could do something to change that. Maybe I will be able to someday."

It's safe to say that Heigl's stunt with the Emmys — where, in 2008, she told The New York Times that she "did not feel that [she] was given the material [in Season 4 of 'Grey's Anatomy'] to warrant an Emmy nomination" — is probably what really pissed Rhimes off. To be fair to Heigl, she later said that she regretted the situation. In conversation with Entertainment Weekly in 2021, Heigl admitted that she was unfair to the writers and the show's creative team — and that it was an insensitive approach. "At the time, I thought I was doing the right thing," she said. "I wanted to be clear that I wasn't snubbing the Emmys. The night I won [in 2007] was the highlight of my career. I just was afraid that if I said, 'No comment,' it was going to come off like I couldn't be bothered to [enter the race]. But really, I could have more gracefully said that without going into a private work matter. It was between me and the writers. I ambushed them, and it wasn't very nice or fair."