Ellen Pompeo's Grey's Anatomy Season 20 Involvement Explained: Will Meredith Return?

Fans of "Grey's Anatomy" might have been at least slightly surprised to see Ellen Pompeo feature so prominently in the Season 20 premiere. According to showrunner Meg Marinis — who took over from Krista Vernoff after the previous season — she and Pompeo are trying to figure out ways to include the actress in Season 20, so we haven't seen the last of Dr. Meredith Grey just yet.

Sources revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that Pompeo is set to appear in at least four out of the season's episodes (which was abbreviated by the joint WGA and SAG-AFTRA writer's strike; the exact number of episodes hasn't been revealed just yet). Meanwhile, Marinis spoke to TheWrap and said that after all these years, it's tough for her to not include Meredith in the show's narrative.

"Ellen and I have a great relationship, we've known each other for years," Marinis said. "Her voice is in my head all the time. When I'm writing a story that Meredith is not in I still think, 'What would Meredith think about this? How would her class view this differently from this class?' Meredith will always be one of my favorite characters. We work well together and we're trying to work with her schedule. Ellen cares very deeply for the show."