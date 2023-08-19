Grey's Anatomy: The Controversial Exit That Sent Shockwaves Through The Fandom

Characters come and go on "Grey's Anatomy" all the time, but sometimes, their exits are a little more... unceremonious. This is precisely what happened with the beloved character Alex Karev (Justin Chambers), who was one of the series' five original surgical interns — and who abruptly exited the series in Season 16, Episode 16, "Leave a Light On."

After years of fascinating character growth and development on "Grey's Anatomy," Alex Karev had truly come into his own; once an arrogant jerk who alienated everybody around him, he was one of Meredith Grey's (Ellen Pompeo) best friends, becoming her "person" after Dr. Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh) moved away in Season 10 and her husband Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) died in Season 11. Not only that, but he softened his hard edges and became a top pediatric surgeon, showing an unlikely gentle side around kids, and he was happily married to Dr. Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington). Then, it all changed suddenly.

As "Leave a Light On" begins, both Jo and Meredith receive an unexpected letter from Alex, telling them both that he's gone and won't be returning to Seattle's Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Why is he gone? He got back together with his first wife Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl) offscreen. The rest of the episode is, frankly, really lame; it's just a ton of archival footage of Alex and Izzie's romance as well as his relationship with Jo. Understandably, fans were really, really upset that such a long-running and beloved character was written off so hastily — the episode doesn't feature any new footage of Chambers, whose final real appearance was in the show's 350th episode "My Shot."