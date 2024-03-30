Early Grey's Anatomy Episodes Had A Disgusting Secret Most Fans Never Knew About

When you consider that "Grey's Anatomy" is a show about stomach-turning medical emergencies, it makes sense that some things might have been gross behind the scenes. This detail — revealed by original cast members Ellen Pompeo and Katherine Heigl — is a lot grosser than anyone might expect, though.

The two former colleagues sat down in June 2023 for Variety's Actors on Actors series to interview each other, and while they were sharing fond memories of their time on the "Grey's Anatomy" set, Pompeo said things could get wild during long shooting schedules. "[It's] a Friday night, 2 in the morning, and you got to run real cow bowel," Pompeo remembered.

When Heigl prompted Pompeo to explain what she meant by "running cow bowel," Pompeo continued, "This is terrible. And Katie would always advocate and try to speak up, but we used a lot of real animal parts in the surgeries back in the day. After hours and hours under the lights, it starts to smell terrible. You're wearing a mask, so that helps, but it's just not the most pleasant experience. Your feet are tired, and you're staring at this cow heart and bowel." Certainly, the surgical mask would have been a blessing in that moment, but that still sounds incredibly gross.