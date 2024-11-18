10 Shark Tank Products That Failed Spectacularly

"Shark Tank" has helped launch numerous companies to great success. The panel of established entrepreneurs isn't always easy to impress, so when a deal gets made, there's good cause for celebration. Some of the highest-grossing companies featured on "Shark Tank" include Bombas Socks, which has sold over a billion dollars worth of products at this point, and Scrub Daddy, the smiley-face sponge now carried in ample retail stores.

Of course, not every budding business owner gets to make a deal. The sharks can be brutal as they dress down why a business seems doomed to fail from the start. Then, there are the more interesting instances where a deal gets made on television, but something goes wrong behind the scenes. Reality TV isn't always what it seems, and even though a business owner may be ecstatic at the end of their segment, plenty can go wrong when trying to finalize all of the paperwork later.

These are the "Shark Tank" products that epically failed. You may have always wondered what happened to these businesses after striking a deal and why you never saw them on a store shelf near you. When all of the television glitz is gone, here's what remains of these once-promising enterprises.