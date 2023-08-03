Shark Tank: Why HyConn Founder Blames Mark Cuban For Their Failed Deal

The future couldn't have seemed brighter for Jeff Stroope when exiting "Shark Tank." The Arkansas native's quick-connect fire hydrant unit, HyConn, caught the eye of investor Mark Cuban, who purchased the entire company for $1.25 million with a three-year employment agreement for Stroope at $100,000 and 7.5% in royalties. But when the deal started going aflame following the Season 2 episode, Stroope had second thoughts about working with Cuban.

Cuban allegedly tried making significant alterations to their agreement. Rather than putting money into manufacturing, the "Shark Tank" star instead wanted to license the product and hand it over to another company, effectively removing the entrepreneur from the plan entirely. Stroope expressed these frustrations in a 2012 Facebook post, claiming that Cuban's self-esteem got in the way of a proper partnership. "In my opinion, and in all due respect, during the recording of the show Mark let his 'ego' ... overload the reality of what he would do," the post reads. "After the cameras were off ... he realized he didn't want to come up with the money."

Despite this setback, Stroope said, "I do not have any anger or bad feeling toward Mark Cuban. This is a part of the business that I have to get thru. As it was said on Shark Tank by Robert Herjavec 'never disrespect money.'" Stroope said that if he had the chance to do it again, he'd go with either Herjavec or Kevin O' Leary, with the latter having offered $500,000 for 100% of the home version of the product and 3% in royalties on the show. The lesson was a tough but nevertheless important one for Stroope. But sadly, it wouldn't be the end of HyConn's investment dilemmas.