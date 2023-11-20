Shark Tank's Top 5 Highest Grossing Companies, According To ABC

We're well into "Shark Tank" Season 15, and fans of the long-running ABC reality series have already taken in their fair share of impressive deals and off-the-wall products. From Pumpkin Carvers to Krapp Strapps, the program has proven once more that if there's a need — no matter how seemingly small or obscure — somebody somewhere has tried to fill it. That doesn't mean everyone is successful.

Many "Shark Tank" products wind up evaporating entirely, fading from memory with only their 15 minutes of fame as evidence of their existence (and let's not forget that about one in four "Shark Tank" pitches never make it to air). Even those lucky enough to land a deal with one of the five celebrity investors on the panel face an arduous closing process that very often ends with the deal falling apart.

All this to say, it's even more impressive than that, since debuting in 2009, over a thousand deals have been made for hundreds of millions of dollars. Some of these deals have resulted in only moderate growth — but some have sold hundreds of millions and even billions of dollars worth of product. Here are the five companies that have enjoyed the most post-"Shark Tank" success, as counted down in Season 15, Episode 5 of the show on October 27, 2023.