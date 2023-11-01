Whatever Happened To Trunkster After Shark Tank?

Trunkster founders Gaston Blanchet and Jesse Potash appear on "Shark Tank" Season 7 seeking a $1.4 million investment for 5% of their company. Potash shares that he was drawn to creating Trunkster after shopping for luggage and failing to find a brand with a rich story behind it.

Blanchet's telling of Trunkster's story is cut short by Kevin O'Leary, who asks, "Which one of you do I absolutely tear to pieces now on a $28 million valuation?" The company is still in the pre-revenue and manufacturing stage, but believes that the massive interest from their crowdfunding efforts and their $2 million in pre-sales more than justifies the gargantuan ask. Each unit sells for $395 and costs 20% of that price to produce, or roughly around $79. They plan on selling direct-to-consumer through online sales and believe that Trunkster will shake up the luggage industry through its high quality and low price point.

It does little to convince the sharks, who believe Trunkster is worth around $5 million. Robert Herjavec likes the presenters enough to offer the $1.4 million for 30%, followed by O'Leary, who wants 37%. Lori Greiner is interested but remains wary of the risk and proposes to use the $1.4 million to fund purchase orders for 15% equity. Mark Cuban is willing to go in with Greiner if they can alter the deal appropriately. After some deliberation, the duo asks for $1.4 million for 5% per shark, with the stipulation that if their investment isn't recouped in two years, their equity increases to 10%. Additionally, they add on a royalty of $1 per unit once the money is paid back. Cuban and Greiner take the deal.