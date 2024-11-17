10 Unsolved Celebrity Deaths That Still Haunt Us Today

You probably know the story: The actress and model was found dead in her bedroom, still holding the receiver of her phone. The official explanation for Marilyn Monroe's death was either suicide or an accidental overdose of barbiturates. But given that Robert Kennedy had met with Monroe the day of her death, and Monroe was likely in a sexual relationship with him (and possibly John F. Kennedy), it's easy to see why many people suspect murder. Witness accounts and recordings from hidden microphones indicate that Monroe was upset that Robert Kennedy was trying to cut ties with her and threatened to reveal their affair to the public, which makes her death even more suspicious.

Curiously, some reports say that an ambulance was dispatched after Monroe was already proclaimed dead. Others say that Monroe was still alive when the ambulance arrived and she died on the way to the hospital. Observers have pointed out it's strange that drugs were detected in Monroe's blood but no pill residue was discovered in her stomach. Some witnesses claim Peter Lawford (JFK's brother-in-law at the time), destroyed a note that Monroe had left behind after her death, though it's unclear if the note in question was evidence that she was murdered or was simply proof that she'd had an affair with one of the Kennedys.

Marilyn Monroe biographer James Spada believes that all the suspicious occurrences surrounding her death were the Kennedys covering up her relationship with them, not covering up her murder. Exactly how she died, however, we will probably never know.

